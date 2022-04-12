Missing female student found safe in Johor

IPOH: A female student, Humaira Ahmad Fauzi, 14, who was reported missing after leaving her house at Desa Klebang Perdana, Chemor here last Sunday has been found safe in Johor.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said they received word from the Pontian district police headquarters that Humaira was found safe at Bandar Pontian Mosque alone at around 5 pm today.

“Humaira’s parents are also there now with the Pontian police. Further investigation into this case is being conducted,” he told Bernama briefly.

Humaira’s father, Ahmad Fauzi Ibrahim had lodged a police report at around 3 pm last Sunday with the Perak police.

Her sister Sabrina, 24, said when contacted by Bernama that Humaira did not show any change or behave weirdly except wearing stockings on the morning of her disappearance, stating that she did not want to be cold before leaving her home.

She said, Humaira, who is the fifth of seven siblings, was supposed to return to her school dormitory at Simpang Empat, Semanggol on Sunday after finishing her self-quarantine at home after being infected by Covid-19.

Humaira’s disappearance went viral on social media when her family members and friends sought the help of netizens to look for her and inform them should they find her. — Bernama