ALOR STAR: A fisherman who was reported missing after he was out fishing alone at the Kuala Kedah estuary yesterday evening, was found drowned today.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said the body of Nordin Saad, 52, was recovered by a fisherman, who helped in the search and rescue (SAR) operation, at 12 noon today, two nautical miles from the location he was believed to have fallen.

“We believe the victim slipped while manning the boat. The body was found less than 24 hours after he was reported missing yesterday,” he said in a statement here today.

“The body was brought to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for further action,” he said. - Bernama