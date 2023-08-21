Missing fishermen found safe near M’sian-Thai border

BACHOK: Three fishermen who were reported missing yesterday were found safe at Belawan Beach near Tak Bai, Thailand at 2.32 pm today.

Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy operations director Khairun Dalilah Baharin said their vessel suffered damage and had to be towed by Thai marine police to the border.

“The boat was found some 10 kilometres from the Malaysia-Thai border,” he told reporters at the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) Kuala Kemasin jetty near here today.

Bernama earlier reported that the trio, who had cast nets at Kuala Kemasin here, were reported missing since 3 am yesterday after a storm hit the area. -Bernama