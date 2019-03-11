Missing foreign worker believed to have been killed by crocodile

BINTANGOR: A foreign worker who has been missing since Saturday was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile at an oil palm plantation in Loba Stabar, Tanjung Manis, about 83km from here.

The victim, Yosep Tesu, was an Indonesian man in his late 20s.

In a police report lodged yesterday, his colleague said before the incident, the victim had told him he was going back to his workplace.

At about 8pm, the friend accompanied him to the security guard post in the estate before Yosep told him that he was going to a large drain about 100m away to urinate.

When he did not return after some time, the friend who was also an Indonesian man, went to the location where he was to look for him but he was not there. The friend then suspected that he had been attacked by a crocodile.

According to Bintangor Fire and Rescue Station Chief Nicholas Belulin, the department received a report of the incident from the Bintangor Police Station at 4.34pm yesterday and launched a search-and-rescue operations.

The operations was continued today. — Bernama