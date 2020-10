GEORGE TOWN: An Indonesian fisherman feared drowned after the boat he was in with three other men capsized 5.3 nautical miles southwest of Muka Head, Teluk Bahang near here early yesterday morning has been found safe last night.

State Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain Hamizan Harun said Sapta Pratama Putra, 25, was found adrift near a fish cage area in Pulau Betong, Balik Pulau near here at 8.20pm yesterday.

“When found, he was still wearing a safety jacket and the man said that the safety jacket he was wearing helped him to float longer in the water until he drifted to the fish cage area,” he said here today.

Hamizan said the man had been handed over to the police for further action.

In the incident early yesterday morning, three local fishermen were rescued by nearby fishing boats. However, one of them, the skipper died. The fourth, an Indonesian fisherman was reported missing after their boat capsized in the waters near Muka Head.

The drowned man was 48 years old while the other two who survived were 41 and 28 years old.

The Penang MMEA reportedly received a report on the incident at 2.25am before activating a search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“We urge the public to report any emergencies or accidents at sea to the state maritime operations centre at 04-2626146 or 999,” he added. — Bernama