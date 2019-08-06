Missing Irish teen not kidnapped, say police

PETALING JAYA: Police have dismissed claims by foreign media that Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, who went missing from a resort in Seremban early Sunday morning, was kidnapped.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said the case is still classified as a missing person case as no criminal element has been detected.

“We also believe that the victim is still somewhere in the area hence why our assets such as General Operations Force, helicopter, Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence Force and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) are focused here,” he said today.

The BBC reported that Nora’s parent as saying she would “never goes anywhere by herself” and there is “no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost”.

Mohamad Mat also said police are unable to confirm that Quoirin left the resort only in her undergarments as reported by a news portal today.

“We are unable to confirm this. According to her mother, Nora was sleeping in her undergarment when she was last seen.” Mohamad Mat Yusop told theSun.

In a separate statement, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said police have stepped up the SAR operation which entered its third day yesterday.

“Policemen, fire fighters as well as personnel of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Rela, the Negeri Sembilan Forestry Department and local residents have been scouring the area in search of the teen.”

Quoirin arrived in Malaysia with her parents and two siblings on Saturday for a two-week holiday.