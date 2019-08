JERTIH: National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) Kelantan branch director Nik Muhammad Azhar Nik Mustapha who was reported missing while fishing at Lata Kolam Air Menderu resort, here yesterday, has been found safe earlier today.

Jertih Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohamad Tarmimi Che Musa said Nik Muhammad Azhar, 40, was found safe at 7.45am near the resort’s first checkpoint.

“Nik Muhammad Azhar walked to the first checkpoint earlier this morning after a search and rescue operations launched last night failed to locate him.

“During the search and rescue operation last night, the victim said he heard and saw the lights coming from the rescue team and he tried to alert them but failed due to loud noise of the waterfall and it was dark in the forest,“ he said when met by Bernama near the scene today.

Mohamad Tarmimi said Nik Muhammad Azhar and four friends had gone to the Lata Kolam Air Menderu resort before they split up and fishing at different locations.

However, the dark conditions made it difficult for the victim to find his way out and decided to stay put before making his move early this morning.

“According to the victim’s friends, they lost contact when Nik Muhammad Azhar’s mobile phone ran out of battery and he did not meet anyone else at 8.30pm causing them to contact the emergency line,“ he said.

Mohamad Tarmimi said when found, the victim was in weak and suffered sprained muscles on his right leg and was taken to the Besut Hospital for treatment.

Earlier, the search and rescue operation saw participation of 30 personnel including those from the Fire and Rescue Department, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and members of the public. — Bernama