Missing man found dead in Sungai Siput forest

IPOH: A man was found dead with facial injuries after he was reported missing for several days in the forest of Kampung Pisang Jalong Tinggi, Sungai Siput near here, this afternoon.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said his party received a missing person report on Mohd Saiful Azizi Murad, 38, by a family member at 9.02 am today.

“We deploy an officer and five crew members with one fire engine from the Sungai Siput Fire and Rescue Station to the scene to commence a search and rescue operation,“ he said in a statement.

The victim was found about 1 km from the location he was last seen at about 2.47 pm and was brought out on a stretcher but was confirmed dead by a medical team before being handed over to police for further action.

The victim’s body was sent to the Sungai Siput Hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

In the same development, Sungai Siput District Police chief, Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin when contacted by Bernama said the investigation found no criminal element in the incident. — Bernama