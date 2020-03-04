Missing man found safe

PORT DICKSON: A search and rescue (SAR) operation mounted for a man who was reported missing last Monday during a picnic at a beach here has been halted after he was found early today.

Port Dickson Civil Defence Force (APM) officer, Captain Mohamad Azri Abu Hassan, in a statement today, said a relative found the victim, Mohd Fakhrul Fareez Mohd Afandi, 32, at the beach at 12.42am today.

The victim was found in a semi-conscious state and then taken to Port Dickson Hospital for treatment, he added.

Mohd Fakhrul was reported missing last Monday after going out to the beach to look for crabs. — Bernama