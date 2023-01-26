Missing man in boat capsize incident found safe

KOTA KINABALU: A man, feared drowned after the boat he was in with two friends capsized in Karamabunai waters yesterday morning, has been found safe today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre (PGO), in a statement, said the victim identified as Morris Dulin, 69, was found in open sea at 1.44 pm by security personnel, who were conducting a search and rescue operation.

“The victim was found in the middle of the sea, floating with a barrel in a safe condition, and was taken to the base for further treatment and assistance. The search and rescue operation ended at 1.50 pm,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu district police chief, ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah, when contacted said that the victim was found by the Royal Malaysian Navy’s KD Sunda vessel, and taken to the naval base for further treatment and assistance.

In yesterday’s incident, PGO received an emergency call at 6.07 am about a fishing boat with three men on board, capsized. Two men managed to save themselves while one went missing. - Bernama