Missing maritime officer found safe and sound (Updated)

ALOR SETAR: A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) officer who was believed to be missing while climbing Telaga Tujuh, Gunung Matchincang in Langkawi yesterday afternoon, was found safe.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said Mohd Ridhaudden Rosman, 32, who is attached to the Search and Disaster Relief (SAR) Division of Putrajaya MMEA was found at 5 pm today.

Shariman said Mohd Ridhaudden was believed to have taken the wrong route when he was descending from the mountain but the MMEA officer managed to get down to the cable car parking area and contacted his wife who was at the control post of the incident scene.

“The victim’s wife then informed the rescue team of her husband’s position. The victim only suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Earlier, the media reported that police received a report regarding the disappearance of the MMEA officer at 12.47 midnight last night.

Shariman was quoted as saying that the MMEA officer who was on assignment in Langkawi for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA ‘23) was believed to have climbed the mountain alone. - Bernama