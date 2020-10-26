Missing mussel breeder found drowned in Sabak Bernam

SHAH ALAM: A mussel breeder who was reported missing while attempting to save his boat from being washed away at the jetty at Kelong Kupang Sungai Tiga in Sabak Bernam yesterday, was found drowned this morning.

Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said the body of Jam Md Ross, 43, was found floating at about 4.2 nautical miles from Sungai Pulai at 9.20 am.

He said the body was taken to the Sungai Pulai fishing jetty with the assistance from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to be handed to the police for further investigation.

“The search and rescue operation, which was activated yesterday, ended at 10 am. We are grateful to the fishing community to assist us in the search for the victim,” he said in a statement here today.

At the same time, Mohammad Rosli also advised the maritime community to practice wearing safety jackets when going to the sea.

Any complaints and emergencies at sea can be reported to Selangor Maritime Operations at 03- 31769100/0627. — Bernama