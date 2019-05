SHAH ALAM: A 40-year-old nursing supervisor who was reported missing after failing to return home a week ago was found murdered in an apartment at Cyberjaya on Wednesday.

Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin, who was attached to the Serdang Hospital, was found with slash wounds to her head, neck and chest, at 2.30pm by police.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said today police received a call from the public who spotted blood seeping out from the main door of the apartment.

He said police found the woman’s body after gaining entry.

Noor Azam said forensics police swept the crime scene for clues and have gathered several items related to the case.

He said police have arrested three men in Kuala Lumpur, two Nigerians and a 38-year-old Pakistani, over the death.

Noor Azam said one of the Nigerians who was arrested at 3pm today had arrived in Malaysia on Jan 21 this year and had overstayed his one-month visitor’s visa.

Siti Kharina, who is married and has a 14-year-old daughter and 10-year old twin daughters, was last seen at the Serdang Hospital carpark in a white car on May 8.

A police report was lodged after she failed to return to her home at Kampung Tanjung Ipoh, Negri Sembilan.