GERIK: A 10-year-old Orang Asli boy who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe in Kampung Agek Hulu, Sungai Temenggor near here this morning.

Gerik district police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said Rawi Semari from Kampung Jarau Lama RPS Kemar was found by his family at 11.30am, at the exact location of where he was reported missing on Wednesday.

The victim’s family members had taken Rawi to the rescue and search (SAR) operation centre at Pos Kemar to meet with the SAR team members.

“The victim is in stable condition and there are no injuries but the Pos Kemar health department will refer him to the Gerik Hospital for further examination,” he said in a statement here today.

Rawi was reported missing at 1 am after his uncle realised the victim was not sleeping next to his grandmother at their home.

The boy is said to have a habit of waking up in the middle of the night and going for a walk.

Gerik police received information about the incident at 4pm on the same day, before deploying a SAR team to commence operations at 8am yesterday as the journey to the location took six hours using a boat and on foot. — Bernama