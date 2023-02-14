Missing person in boat capsize found drowned

KAPIT: A man who was reported missing after a boat he was in with six others capsized at Sungai Song estuary last Sunday was found drowned today.

According to a statement issued by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, the body of Gawing Mancha, 47, was found floating in Sungai Rajan, near a logging camp, about 13 kilometres downstream from where the boat capsized, by passers-by at 6.57 am.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action.

The boat capsized at about 11 pm last Sunday when the victim, along with six other passengers including two two-year-old girls, were on their way to Song from Rumah Ekeh, Nanga Apan. - Bernama