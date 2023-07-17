Missing sexagenarian with disabilities found in rubber estate

IPOH: A sexagenarian with disabilities who went missing from his village home was found in weak condition in a rubber smallholding in Karai near Kuala Kangsar.

The man, Syed Mohd Hiruddin Syed Mahmood, 65, was found at 4.20 pm yesterday by the public and was handed over to a team from the Fire and Rescue Department.

Sungai Siput Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Jamaluddin Mat Yusof said the local man was believed to have left his house in Kampung Enggor Selasa alone at about 1 pm.

“The victim was found in a weak state by members of the public and was sent to the Sungai Siput Hospital,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, when the victim did not return home, his son lodged a report at the Karai police station.

The search for the deaf and mute victim was carried out by villagers in a search area covering 10 kilometres around where the victim was last seen -- Kampung Loh, Kampung Intan Suraya and the exit from Karai town. - Bernama