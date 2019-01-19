Missing ship crew member found drowned

BATU PAHAT: A crew member of CHG Marine Services who was reported missing on Thursday when docking at Jeti Harta Warga Sdn Bhd here, was found drowned by the authorities yesterday.

Batu Pahat District police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said the body of Jonarham Unitama, 26, an Indonesian, was found at 9.53 am, about 100 metres from where the ship was docked.

“The victim clad in red shirt and brown shorts had an injury on the forehead believed to have been sustained when he fell into the sea. However, based on preliminary investigation, there was no element of a crime,” he said in a statement here today.

The body was taken to the Forensic Unit of the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) Batu Pahat.

In the Jan 17 incident, the victim was reported missing by his employer about 11 am after he was found missing from the ship.

According to police, the victim was last seen by a friend while cleaning the chassis in the engine compartment of the ship but attempts to look for him in the surrounding area was unsuccessful.

Following that, his employer suspected the victim had fallen into the sea and lodged a police report. — Bernama