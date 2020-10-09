Missing siblings found safe, two men nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Two young siblings reported missing since Sept 29 have been found safe in Jalan Gombak, Wednesday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the siblings – Fatimah Azzahrah Abdullah, 11, and her brother, Daniel, nine – were found at 6 pm about 10 kilometres from the location where they were last seen.

“They have been taken to the hospital for examination and will be handed over to the Social Welfare Department (SWD) for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Arifai said the police found that the two children did not flee from their welfare home, in fact they were transferred by two men to another welfare home at Batu 11, Jalan Gombak.

“The notes found are indeed written by the children,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the police arrested two local men who are believed to be involved in the case at 5 pm yesterday.

Arifai said the two men, aged 33 and 34, were detained for investigation under Section 57 of the Child Act 2001.-Bernama