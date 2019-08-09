Missing soldiers: Families praying ATM will not give up search

KUCHING: Works Minister Baru Bian, speaking for the families of missing soldiers Cpl David Edmund Rapi and L/Cpl Moses Logers, urged the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to continue their efforts to bring them home.

The duo went missing while on active duty on Pulau Perak on July 20.

Speaking at a press conference with their families at the VIP Lounge, Kuching International Airport here today, he said they were still hoping and praying that ATM will not give up on the search.

Baru said that even though the matter is not within the purview of his ministry, he will continue to provide full assistance to them.

Recently, ATM in a statement said the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation was paused following no new clues found. — Bernama