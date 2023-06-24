Missing Tahfiz student found safe

IPOH: Tahfiz student, Muhammad Naufal Adzimi Mohd Harris, 17, who went missing at a rubber smallholding in Kampung Tanjung Sejarah, Kampung Tawai here four days ago, was found safe this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the teenager was found at 10.49am about two kilometres from where his motorcycle was discovered earlier, after the call to prayer was recited.

“The search and rescue team this morning was divided into eight groups and before setting of, one of the members Hasna Rashid recited the call to prayer.

“Each group consisted of members of the various agencies including JBPM, the police, PGA and the public.

“The victim was found safe but in a weak condition at a location which the SAR operation had covered earlier. We probably missed him as he was moving about then,” Sabarodzi said in a statement.

A total of 94 personnel from the police force, fire department’s K9 unit, the Civil Defence Force and the public were involved in the SAR operation today. -Bernama