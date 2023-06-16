Missing teen at Chamang Waterfall found drowned

KUANTAN: The 19-year-old teenager who was reported missing while bathing at Chamang Waterfall in Bentong yesterday was found drowned today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the body of Muhamad Akmal Husni Mohamad Ridzuan was found at 9.52 am by members of the Water Rescue Team, about five metres from where he was reported to have fallen.

“The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said today.

The media reported yesterday that the victim, who was a student at a ‘sekolah pondok’ (religious school) in Perak, was on a four-day camping trip in the waterfall area with 14 other students beginning Wednesday. -Bernama