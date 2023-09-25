Missing teen found drowned in Teluk Senangin

IPOH: A 19-year-old youth who was reported missing at Teluk Senangin beach in Lumut yesterday was found drowned today.

Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the victim, Muhammad Fahmi Hafizi Mohd Fadzli, was discovered at 5.29 pm about 50 metres from the location where he was believed to have drowned.

Sabarodzi said the search and rescue (SAR) operation faced difficulties due to huge waves and prolonged rain, adding that the mission was divided into several sectors covering an area of 4.16 nautical miles or 7.4 kilometres.

He said the victim’s body surfaced 10 metres from the location where JBPM’s Water Rescue Team divers were conducting their search.

“The SAR operation involving 49 personnel from various agencies including the fishing community there was called off at 6 pm,” he said in a statement here, today.

Yesterday, JBPM received a distress call at 9.58 am regarding the disappearance of the teen who was believed to have been swept away by strong waves while bathing with six of his cousins at the beach. -Bernama