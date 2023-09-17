Missing teen found safe at friend’s house

KUALA LUMPUR: A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after allegedly running away from home last Wednesday, has been found safe.

The teenager, Nur Shafina Maisarah Abdullah, was reported missing when her mother realised she did not return home from school on Wednesday morning. Her mother filed a police report at the Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD) on the same day.

Kajang District police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said Nur Shafina Maisarah was found when her friend’s mother became aware of the case through social media before bringing her to the Kajang IPD yesterday.

“The 48-year-old woman said she came across Facebook posts regarding the missing teenager, who had been staying at her house in Semenyih, Selangor,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid said Nur Shafina’s friend was unaware that the former had run away from home as she did not mention about it throughout her stay, adding that the police investigation found that the teenager left home due to a misunderstanding with her family.

“The victim was found safe with no injuries and was handed over to her parents at the Kajang IPD,” he added. -Bernama