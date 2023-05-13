Missing teenage boy in Teluk Intan found drowned

IPOH: The discovery of a school bag at the Kampung Terengganu jetty in Teluk Intan served as a clue regarding the disappearance of a teenager since yesterday. The 14-year-old boy was finally found drowned in Sungai Perak today.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the boy’s body was found at 4.45 pm in the area by the search and rescue team (SAR).

“The teenager’s family confirmed his identity after his father identified the body.

“The body of the teenager was sent to the Teluk Intan Hospital’s forensics department at 5 pm today for a post-mortem to find out the cause of death,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Adnan said at about 7.30 pm yesterday, the victim’s father received a phone call from one of the boy’s teachers who said the victim’s bag was given to the school by a villager who had found it at Jeti Kampung Terengganu, in Teluk Intan.

According to Ahmad Adnan, the boy could not be located and was believed to have fallen into the river.

Therefore, he said the Incident Area Control Centre (PKTK) had been activated near the area of the incident at 9.30 pm yesterday.

He said that due to failing light, the SAR operation was called off but resumed at 7.30 am today involving the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and the local community.- Bernama