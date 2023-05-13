Missing Thai crew found drowned

ALOR SETAR: A Thai crew of a Malaysian fishing boat who fell into the sea during a fishing activity off Pulau Bidan last Thursday was found drowned today.

Kuala Kedah Maritime director Commander Noor Azreyanti Ishak said the body of Donbagee Tingsa, 33, was found at 8.30 am about 2.0 nautical miles off Pulau Bidan.

“The body was taken to Jeti Sungai Udang Yan and handed over to the police for further action,” she said in a statement today.

The victim was realised missing by the boat skipper while they were conducting fishing activity about 1.8 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Bidan at about 2.25 pm last Thursday, who then lodged a report.

Following the report, the Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) activated the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, which also involved the participation of the Marine Police Force, the Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM) and local fishing boats.

Noor Azreyanti advised those doing activities at sea to take safety measures such as wearing a life jacket, referring to the weather forecast and ensuring the boat is in good condition before leaving for the sea, and having the Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) with them.

She also advised the public to report any emergency or accident at sea via the 24-hour emergency line MERS 999 or the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Operations Center at 04-7310579. -Bernama