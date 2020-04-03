Missing three Friday prayers during MCO does not make one a Munafiq: Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) today refuted claims that failing to perform Friday prayers three times in a row during the MCO would make one a ‘munafiq’, or hypocrite.

He said this was because the rule did not apply during times of emergency.

“We felt worried when informed by security forces that there were still people who insisted on holding Friday prayers today. The reason they gave was a hadith saying whoever misses three Friday prayers consecutively will be considered a munafiq.

“We wish to emphasise that the claim is a clear misunderstanding (of the hadith). Hence, we are saying that those who are labelled as hypocrites are those who miss three Friday prayers intentionally, without any valid reason,” he said via Twitter today.

He said although today was the third Friday Muslim men had been unable to perform Friday prayers due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) implemented by the government since March 18, the situation was considered a health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, he appealed to Muslims to obey the government’s directives and fatwa of religious authorities on the suspension of the Friday prayers.

Zulkifli said in the case of Covid-19, it was considered an infectious disease which involved public interest, where the priority should be for people to remain under quarantine and stay at home.

“We all want to be free from this pandemic as soon as possible, but this requires the commitment and cooperation of all parties, including ourselves.

“Don’t go to the mosque! Perform the Zuhur prayer together at home, or at your respective places,” he said. - Bernama