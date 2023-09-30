Missing tourist: Search area expanded beyond Perak’s border

IPOH: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a tourist from India, who has been missing Sept 22 while hiking at Gunung Jasar, Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands in Pahang, was expanded beyond the Perak border yesterday.

IPOH, Sept 30 (Bernama) -- The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a tourist from India, who has been missing Sept 22 while hiking at Gunung Jasar, Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands in Pahang, was expanded beyond the Perak border yesterday.

Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Azri Ramli said a team of rescuers comprising 93 officers and personnel from various agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like the Malim Gunung Cameron Highlands and Radio Communication and Recreation Club, had been mobilised to continue searching.

He said police have also sought the help of a helicopter from the Air Operation Force based in Ipoh to survey areas that were difficult to access by the SAR team on the fifth day of the search mission.

He said the control post at the scene has also been joined by the Cameron Highlands Information Department and Cameron Highlands District Health Office.

“Today the search mission has entered its sixth day and a total of 101 people from various agencies have joined the search operation,” he said in a statement today.-Bernama