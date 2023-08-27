Missing young hikers found safe by Labuan firemen

LABUAN: A group of hikers who went missing in the Kg Batu Manikar jungle were found safe by a Fire and Rescue Department team that carried out the search and rescue (SAR) operation today.

The rescue mission was carried out after an emergency alert was received from the MERS999 system at 6.33pm, triggering an immediate response to locate the missing hikers.

Layangan Station Fire and Rescue chief Huzyman Malikin said the group of hikers, comprised five individuals, identified as Muhammad Ziya Ruwaifi Abdullah, nine, Ally Natasha Azmi,17, Mahir Jamali, 22, Muhammad Ameer Fattah, 30, and Al-Nalyn Ibrahim, 31.

“They set out for what was intended to be a day of adventure in the popular weekend hiking spot at around 5pm. However, as the day wore on, all the hikers grew concerned and recognising the urgency of the situation, a distress call was placed by one of them, Ally Natasha, to the MERS999 emergency hotline.

“Upon receiving the alert, our team sprang into action, initiating a thorough search and rescue operation to locate the missing hikers,” he told Bernama when contacted adding that one of the hikers was reported to be an asthmatic which added a layer of urgency to the situation.

“Our rescue team remained keenly aware of this medical condition and expedited their efforts to ensure the hiker’s safety. After searching, the rescue team was finally rewarded for their determination when the missing hikers were discovered at 7.17pm,” he said.

He reminded hikers to take essential safety measures, including carrying necessary supplies, notifying others of their plans, and staying informed about the local weather conditions. - Bernama