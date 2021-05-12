Mission to repatriate Malaysians from New Delhi and Mumbai arrives at KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: The mission to repatriate Malaysians from New Delhi and Mumbai in India arrived at the Air Emergency Unit of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 1am, Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), the specially chartered Malindo Air aircraft landed with 132 people onboard.

From the number, 117 are Malaysian citizens and six dependents, one permanent resident of Malaysia and eight Brunei nationals.

Based on the close relationship between Malaysia and Brunei, the Malaysian government also extended a helping hand to bring back the Bruneians under the same mission, said the statement.

All the passengers, crew and frontliners in the mission are subjected to the rigorous standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The mission’s success is due to the close cooperation among the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), MoH, Immigration Department, Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi, Malaysian Consulate General in Mumbai and other relevant agencies, the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry extends its appreciation to all parties that made the mission possible and the ministry will continue taking the necessary actions in ensuring the well-being and welfare of Malaysians overseas. -Bernama