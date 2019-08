GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is leading a team from the state’s investment agency InvestPenang to the United States on an eight-day mission to woo investors.

His press secretary Yap Lee Ying said in a statement that those in the delegation are InvestPenang Datuk Seri Lee Kah Choon, its chief executive officer Datuk Loo Lee Lian and two other officers. Their primary focus will be on the Silicon Valley, home to the top IT companies.

“The objective of this mission is to promote Penang as a location of choice for semiconductor, electrical and electronics and information technology,“ Yap said.

“They will also seek to establish relationships with corporate headquarters of American investors that have selected Penang as their investment destinations, and to update potential investors and industry players on the latest developments and opportunities available,“ he added.

The Untied States has been among the top three foreign direct investment (FDI) contributors in Penang for the past 10 years, with a total cumulative investment of about RM14.9 billion.

In the first quarter of 2019, Penang attracted RM8.47 billion of manufacturing FDI, representing 42% of Malaysia’s total manufacturing FDI.

Out of the total FDI figure, RM6.18 billion is investments from the US, which is about 73% of the total.