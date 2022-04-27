MITC Malacca PKRC officially closes on April 30

MALACCA: The Covid-19 Low-risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malacca International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here which houses Covid-19 patients among the public will be officially closed on April 30.

State Health and Anti-Drug committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the centre, which was opened on May 21 last year, was the last PKRC to close in the state, adding that it was opened on May 21 last year involving 315 personnel from various agencies.

He said the closure was in line with the current positive Covid-19 cases in Malacca which recorded double-digit infections with a low number of patients being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of Malacca Hospital.

“During the operation of the MITC PKRC, a total of 26,159 Covid-19 positive patients from categories one to three were placed at the centre to undergo quarantine and monitoring by healthcare workers.

“Of that figure, a total of 13,259 were male patients and 12,900 were female patients. A total of 507 of the female patients were expectant mothers,” he told reporters after the PKRC closing ceremony at MITC here today.

Also present were State Health director Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman and MITC PKRC director Dr Abdul Karim Abdul Rahman.

Muhamad Akmal said sanitisation and cleaning works would be carried out at the centre for several days to ensure it is safe to be used for other activities.

He said with the closure, Covid-19 patients who need to be quarantined and monitored by healthcare workers will be placed at the Malacca Nursing College located next to the Malacca Hospital which can accommodate about 200 to 300 beds.

In case of a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases, plans would be implemented to deal with the situation, including turning Jasin Hospital or Alor Gajah Hospital into a Covid-19 cluster hospital, he added.