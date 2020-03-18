MITI, agencies operate remotely during restricted movement order

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and its agencies will operate remotely during the 14-day restricted Movement Order beginning today until March 31, 2020.

However, essential services will still be delivered through conventional means, it added.

“These services include the endorsement of Certificates of Origin, which will be done physically at Menara MITI, from 9am to 1pm daily, except on weekends,“ said the ministry in a statement today.

MITI said all other services such as applications for Approved Permit, Strategic Trade Act permit, grant, loan and other relevant facilities will be done via digital means.

The Malaysian business community and industry players are encouraged to reach out to MITI and its agencies through the official Facebook page, ‘MITI & Agencies Hotline’ group page and via Whatsapp at +6012-6072750 to seek any clarification on issues pertaining to industries, trade and investment.

“MITI remains committed to facilitating our industry players in mitigating the challenges that may arise during this Restricted Movement period,“ said the ministry, adding that business community who seeks for more information could email to covid19sec@miti.gov.my. -Bernama