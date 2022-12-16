MITI aims to maintain synergy, momentum with business communities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) is aiming to maintain synergy and momentum with business communities, particularly in responding to and preparing for economic challenges.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix) said MITI remained open and ready to listen to and facilitate the business communities.

“Restoring investors’ confidence following the pandemic remains a top priority for MITI,” he said on his twitter page today after a meeting with the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) recently.

Tengku Zafrul said the role of business chambers and councils such as the AMCHAM and the US-ASEAN Business Council in these efforts is critical.

“Malaysia and the US have had a strong political and economic relationship since our independence in 1957.

“So it gives me great pleasure to discuss efforts to strengthen our relationship with the US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters,” he added. - Bernama