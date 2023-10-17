MITI committee, Perak discuss development proposal for Kerian Integrated Industrial Park

KUALA LUMPUR: The investment and trade action coordination committee (JTPPP) of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) and the Perak government discussed the proposed development of the Kerian Integrated Industrial Park (KIIP) in its first meeting yesterday.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the meeting discussed the implementation work for the initiative that was announced in Budget 2024, namely the Automotive High-Tech Valley Development Project (AHTV).

“The JTPPP also discussed the latest status of foreign and domestic investments which are still in the process of implementation,“ he said in a statement today. Tengku Zafrul pointed out that the JTPPP is responsible for reporting the implementation status of the investment and trade project to the National Investment Council (MPN) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Miti is committed to ensuring the implementation of investment and trade projects is realized as soon as possible, he added.

Accordingly, the main functions of the JTPPP include presenting the latest status of investment and trade projects that have been announced and resolving issues faced by investors and exporters in accelerating the implementation of foreign and domestic direct investment commitments, including international trade.

In addition, the JTPPP will also recommend recommendations on appropriate measures and strategies to facilitate business, reduce bureaucracy and facilitate investors’ journey in the implementation of high-impact projects quickly and thoroughly.

The committee also coordinates and strengthens cooperation with all ministries, and federal and state agencies in coordinating matters related to investment and trade in the country.

“It ensures that all strategic and iconic investment and trade projects are in line and coincide with relevant current policies, including the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, the New Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), and the 12th Malaysia Plan,” the minister added.-Bernama