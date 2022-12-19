MITI Deputy Minister hopes to elevate Malaysia’s economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry (MITI) Liew Chin Tong (pix) hopes that he can help the ministry to bring Malaysia’s economy to a better level.

“I hope to be able to help the MITI Minister, together with ministry officials, to develop industries, increase domestic and foreign investments and strengthen trade with foreign countries,“ he told the media after his clocking-in ceremony at Menara MITI here today.

Liew started his duty as the MITI deputy minister last week by attending the Asean-European Union (EU) Business Summit, which is part of the agenda of the Asean-EU Summit.

He noted that there had been major changes in the past two to three years, in terms of policies by the EU and the United States (US) due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“Therefore, we in Malaysia need to understand the changes happening in other countries, especially in the EU, US and China because our economy needs these large blocs to grow,“ he said. - Bernama