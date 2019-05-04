Miti embarks on productivity programme

KOTA KINABALU: Minister of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking said it was imperative for all Malaysians to work together in improving productivity and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

“The importance of productivity has been emphasised by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on numerous occasions. Everything that we do is related to productivity ... and it begins at home, then at our workplace by making use of our time in the best possible way,” he said.

He said this while closing the Penampang Productivity with the Community Day here today.

“Instil the spirit of kaizen in ourselves to ensure that we will constantly make efforts to improve and enhance productivity in line with the saying, ‘Tomorrow will be better than today’, “ he added.

About the programme, Darrel said it was organised by the Malaysian Productivity Corporation, an agency under his ministry, to promote the agenda of productivity among the community.

He disclosed that similar programmes would be carried out nationwide. — Bernama