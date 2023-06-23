MITI expects GEV-plus collaboration to benefit SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) expects the collaboration between Green EV Charge Sdn Bhd (GEV) and PLUS Malaysia Bhd to benefit the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the domestic supply chain as well as Malaysians working in industries such as electric and electronics (E&E) and automotive.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the collaboration on Malaysia’s first chargEV hyperpower direct current (DC) fast charging hub also supports the National Automotive Policy’s (NAP) strategy to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) industry’s value chain.

“Our NAP is focused on developing the whole ecosystem for Next Generation Vehicles (NxGV), which includes energy efficient vehicles (EEV) and the necessary nationwide charging network.

“Apart from helping to fulfil our national target to have 10,000 charging points by 2025, it also supports Malaysia’s goal to be carbon-neutral by 2050,“ he said after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between GEV and PLUS to jointly develop the first chargEV hyperpower DC fast charging hub along the PLUS highways here today.

GEV is a joint venture between Yinson GreenTech (YGT) and GreenTech Malaysia Alliances Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary under the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation, a government agency under the purview of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment & Climate Change.

The joint venture is tasked to roll out the commercialisation, operation and maintenance of charging infrastructure in Malaysia through chargEV.

The fast charging hub will also incorporate mobility retail including food and beverage outlets and other amenities along with multiple fast EV chargers as an introduction to a brand-new concept of EV charging to Malaysians.

YGT has upgraded one alternate current (AC) EV charging point to a direct current fast charger (DCFC) at the Ayer Keroh Overhead Bridge Restaurant (Southbound).

Through the MoU, YGT said, it will upgrade and provide five more DCFC chargers at the rest and service areas (RSA) at Tapah (Southbound), Dengkil (Southbound), Gunung Semanggol (Northbound), Pagoh (Southbound) and Seremban (Northbound).

“Malaysia’s first fast charging hub will be located at PLUS Seremban RSA (Southbound) featuring eight charging bays and each, with a power output of up to 350kW, is able to fully charge an EV within 20 minutes,“ it said.

YGT said the collaboration will leverage on the expertise of both parties and will maximise mutual benefits, expanding and enhancing products and services, as well as the strategic innovation.

“The MoU will establish a strong working relationship between YGT & PLUS and sets up effective mechanisms for effective project implementation together. The combined effort supports the nation in providing EV infrastructure aligned to the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB).

“Both parties will also collectively work to develop new ideas that will cater to the growth of the EV market, such as Malaysia’s first fast charging hub with dynamic load balancing technology or the level 3 DC charging solutions which allow optimal and efficient charging power among charging stations. This ensures a faster and more reliable charging experience for EV users,“ it said.

PLUS chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif said this collaborative initiative will promote low carbon mobility practices among Malaysians, accelerate the country’s EV adoption and be a catalyst towards achieving the government’s 2050 carbon neutral aspirations.

“Being the backbone of the nation’s highway infrastructure, PLUS plays a significant role in shaping and contributing to the sustainable development of the nation.

“PLUS collaborated with the Ministry of Works and the Malaysian Highway Authority to develop an EV charging station roadmap, aimed to achieve 100 DCFC charge points by 2025. As of 2022, 20 chargers had been energised. This year alone, there will be another 20 charge points available along the PLUS highways,“ he said.-Bernama