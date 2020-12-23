MITI imposes anti-dumping duties on products from China, South Korea, Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to impose definitive anti-dumping duties on the importation of flat rolled product of non-alloy steel-plated or coated with aluminium and zinc, says the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).

In a statement today, MITI said the duties will be applied to the said products imported from China, South Korea and Vietnam for a period of five years, beginning Dec 12, 2020 until Dec 11, 2025.

The duties for products imported from China will range from 2.18 per cent to 18.88 per cent, while the duties for products from South Korea will be from 9.98 per cent to 34.94 per cent, and products from Vietnam will be charged from 3.06 per cent to 37.14 per cent.

It said the decision was made after MITI had conducted and completed a detailed investigation on producers and importers in Malaysia, as well as producers and exporters of the said merchandise from the three countries.

“The government has concluded the final determination of the anti-dumping investigation and found that the subject merchandise is being imported into Malaysia at a price lower than the selling price in the alleged countries, causing material injury to the domestic industry in Malaysia,“ the ministry said.

It said the investigation was done in accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulation 1994, based on a petition filed by NS Bluescope (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd on behalf of the domestic industry.

MITI said the Royal Malaysian Customs Department will enforce the collection of anti-dumping duties, adding that the move is expected to address the issue of unfair trade practices. -Bernama