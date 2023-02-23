Miti in talks with Proton, Perodua to expedite production of national EVs

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) is discussing with local producers Proton and Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) on expediting the production of national electric vehicles (EVs) and introduction of affordable EVs, said its minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

At the same time, the approved permit guidelines are being improved to give flexibility in terms of the maximum number of completely built-up vehicle imports for market research pre-assembly of EVs so that local assemblers have the opportunity to assess the needs of the new market in the EV segment prior to production.

“This move is also expected to widen the range of EV choices in the market for the people,” he said in his winding-up speech on the royal address for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Meanwhile, on Miti’s roadmap for 2023 in terms of driving strategic investments, generating job opportunities and developing new industrial clusters, which was raised during the debate, Tengku Zafrul said that on Oct 6, 2022, Miti launched the New Investment Policy anchored on the National Investment Aspirations to accelerate Malaysia’s long-term growth through more sustainable, quality investments in new growth areas.

“In the January-September 2022 period, Malaysia attracted RM193.7 billion worth of approved investments in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors involving 2,786 projects, which are expected to create 98,414 job opportunities in the country,” he said.

Responding to Datuk Wira Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail’s (PN-Kubang Pasu) query on investments recorded by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Tengku Zafrul said in general, approved projects would take 12 to 24 months to be implemented.

“Of the approved investment figure, realised investments would make up 75 to 80 per cent, and we need to monitor this process,” he added. - Bernama