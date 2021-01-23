MITI revises anti-dumping duties on cold rolled coils from Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has revised anti-dumping duties imposed on imports of cold rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel originating from Vietnam.

In a statement today, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said the revised anti-dumping duties will be effective from Jan 24 to May 23, 2021.

The duties for products imported from Vietnam will now range from 7.42 per cent to 33.70 per cent.

On July 28, 2020, MITI initiated an administrative review concerning anti-dumping duties imposed based on a petition filed by Mycron CRC Steel Sdn Bhd on behalf of the domestic industry producing the like products.

“The petitioner claimed that there is a substantial change in the dumping margin for the imports of subject merchandise originating or exported from Vietnam since the imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports of cold rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel on May 8, 2019.

“In accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulations 1994, the Government has completed the administrative review and determined that the dumping margin has changed for the imports of subject merchandise originating or exported from Vietnam,“ it said.

MITI said the Royal Malaysian Customs Department will enforce the collection of anti-dumping duties. -Bernama