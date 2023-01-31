Miti to begin administrative review on CRSS import anti-dumping duties

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to initiate an administrative review of anti-dumping duties on trade imports of cold-rolled stainless steel (CRSS) from China, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said in a statement that the review was in line with subsection 28(6) of the Countervailing Duty and Anti-Dumping Act 1993 (Act 504) and regulation 34 of the Countervailing Duty and Anti-Dumping Regulations 1994 (Rules).

“The local producers are requesting an administrative review and based on the evidence that the termination of the anti-dumping duties is likely to cause dumping and harm will continue or recur to the local producers,” the ministry said.

Miti said the decision was taken after considering the application and information submitted by local manufacturer Bahru Stainless Sdn Bhd.

The company is seeking an administrative review of the anti-dumping duties imposed on imports of CRSS in coils, sheets or any other form with a thickness of between 0.3 millimetre and 6.5 millimetres and a width not exceeding 1,600 millimetres, excluding CRSS with a glossy gilt finish, No. 8 (mirror finish), embossed, hardened, scratched or coloured; or CRSS with a hardness value exceeding 250HV originating or exported from the countries involved.

The current anti-dumping duties imposed on imports of the subject merchandise originating in or exported from China, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, ranging from zero to 111.16 per cent will expire on Feb 7, 2023.

“In accordance with the provisions under Act 504 and regulations, the final determination for the administrative review will be made within 180 days from the initiation date,” said Miti.

The ministry will distribute questionnaires and related documents to stakeholders such as local producers, exporters/foreign producers of subject merchandise and importers and the governments of China, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Other interested parties who wish to participate in the administrative review should apply for questionnaires in writing to Miti no later than Feb 11, 2023, he said.

Miti said interested parties are invited to submit written views, answer questionnaires and submit supporting information no later than Feb 26.

“If the interested parties do not submit the necessary information or the information and views are not received in an adequate form within the specified time limit, the government will make a final determination based on the existing facts,” said the ministry. - Bernama