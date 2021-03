PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) will present a working paper on ‘Safe at Work’ at factories and workplaces to the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the near future.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the working paper was aimed, among others, at empowering employers from various sectors in terms of safeguarding the safety of their employees thus helping the government curb the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.

“Data from the previous statistics showed that most of the Covid-19 positive cases were contributed by crowded and cramped workers’ accommodations.

“If it (the working paper) is approved, we will implement this approach at all factories and workplaces so that employers will be more responsible in looking after their workers’ health and safety,” he told a press conference after the One-Year Malaysia Prihatin Keynote Address event today.

He said no action will be taken against the industry and employers if all employees and their workplaces are protected. -Bernama

