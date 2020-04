KUALA LUMPUR: The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) will take up to five days to process the Movement Control Order (MCO) business operation applications.

In a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on MCO No.3 released today, Miti said if an application is successful, a letter of approval would be auto-generated by Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 2.0 at https://application.Miti.gov.my.

“Companies are encouraged to check the status of their applications in the system at https://application.Miti.gov.my from time to time.

“They can only start their operations upon approval by Miti,” it said.

According to Miti, if a company approved to operate during the MCO period is found to have violated operating conditions, it would be seen as a criminal offence under Regulation 7 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Local Area of Infection) 2020.

“That is punishable by a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both.

“The company could also face legal action, subject to the relevant laws, regulations and by-laws related to the nature of the business,” it said.

For companies which intended to increase the workforce capacity although they had obtained Miti’s approval to operate during the MCO Phase 1 and 2, the ministry said they are required to reapply for additional capacity in CIMS 2.0.

For those whose applications are rejected, Miti said appeals can be made at CIMS 2.0 and companies could also check the status of their applications at CIMS 2.0.

“Due to practical difficulties, calls on the status of applications will not be entertained,” it said.

The 17-page long FAQs can be viewed on Miti’s official website at https://www.Miti.gov.my/Miti/resources/FAQ_Miti_BIL_3.pdf

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on April 10, 2020 said the government had agreed to allow businesses in selected sectors to resume operations in stages during the MCO period, which has been extended until April 28,2020, on condition of strict adherence to health and safety guidelines.

On the same day, Miti said other industries that are allowed to operate are machinery and equipment, aerospace and science, professional and technical services, including research and development (R&D) related to legal practice, oil & gas, and activities related Covid-19. — Bernama