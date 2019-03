KUALA LUMPUR: The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) will vet its current list of approved permit (AP) holders to uncover probable links to politicians, according to Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

Lim told reporters this at the Parliament lobby after his statement today alleging that a company linked to Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos was in the current list of 164 AP holders, 128 of which were approved during the previous BN administration.

“I propose the government to stop giving out APs and instead set up bumiputra car import foundation, to allow small companies to sell cars and profits should be shared with the below 40 income group (B40).

“Why do you want to give to those who are already rich, those who are driving high-end cars?” he asked.

Miti Deputy Minister Ong Kian Ming has said his ministry would look into the issue, investigate whether there are Umno politicians who are AP holders, according to Lim.

In his debate on the royal address today, Lim suggested the government should review the AP policy, which he said has continued to enrich a certain group of well-off bumiputras. He brought up Jamal as an example of an alleged beneficiary of the system.

Lim added that he would await the outcome of the ministry’s investigations before commenting further.

Miti confirmed last week that 36 new companies had been made AP holders under the new policy, which commenced in January.