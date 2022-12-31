MITI will ensure trade remains main driver of Malaysian economy: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) will ensure that trade remains the main driver of Malaysia’s economic growth in 2023 amid challenging global conditions.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix) said apart from that, MITI will also focus on reviving investor confidence and enhancing foreign direct investments.

“We also need to ensure that the drafting and implementation of the various trade deals will add value and give solid advantage to domestic players in Malaysia’s supply chains, especially micro, small and medium enterprises,” he said in a New Year Instagram video posting today. - Bernama