MITRA allocates RM10.8 mln to assist B40 children in kindergartens nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) has allocated RM10.8 million for 167 kindergartens registered with the Education Ministry throughout the country under the Private Kindergarten Early Education Subsidy.

MITRA Special Taskforce Committee chairman Datuk R Ramanan said the programme was one of 12 special initiatives planned by the unit this year involving RM200 monthly subsidies to ,4441 children from the B40 group to cover monthly fees and breafast for 12 months.

“The subsidy programme will allow B40 children to receive monthly fee subsidy (RM150) and breakfast subsidy (RM50) for a total of RM200 for 12 months (RM2,400).

“MITRA has also conducted a screening process based on certain guidelines to ensure that the B40 children receive the subsidy. The list of recipients will be shown on MITRA’s official website,” he posted on MITRA’s official Facebook page today.

He added that MITRA would ensure that the channeling process was done in a planned and orderly manner and monitoring will be done periodically.-Bernama