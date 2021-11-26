Mitra probe: MACC opens 17 more investigation papers

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened another 17 investigation papers on the misappropriation of Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) funds, reports The Malaysian Insight.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that at least 27 investigation papers are being processed.

“We expect many entities related to the Mitra fund misappropriation matter to be prosecuted in court when the investigation papers are done and submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“Ten investigation papers have been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor, while 17 have yet to be completed,“ he reportedly said.

On Monday, the MACC said that it has almost completed the investigation paper involving 10 companies that received Mitra allocation grants, and it will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor soon to determine the next course of action.

A total of 337 companies, associations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were identified to have been approved grant allocations by Mitra from 2019 to 2021, with an allocation of about RM203 million.