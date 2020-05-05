Mixed feelings as many return to work

PETALING JAYA: For many, returning to work following the resumption of business operations yesterday comes as a major relief, having spent over a month at home, some without pay.

However, this is not without concerns that they may now be more at risk of the Covid-19 virus by being out in public.

A salesman for a car manufacturer, Wany Jafri, probably summed it up best, saying having to meet and communicate with her colleagues and customers worried her, with Covid-19 cases still being reported daily.

It comes as no surprise that her company has put in place stringent measures to ensure safety, not only of its staff, but also its walk-in customers.

The 28-year-old mother of one said a maximum of only two people can be in a test drive car at any time, with the sales staff being required to be in the back seat to avoid contact.

“The cars would be disinfected after every test drive. Sales staff also have to wear a face mask at all times while on duty.

“In addition, we are divided into two teams, with only one team working each day. This way, we get to reduce the number of people in our showroom by half,” she told theSun.

Project sales and marketing executive Siti Afzan Nooraini Abdul Manaf, 31, said her company, a local fan manufacturer, requires its staff to do “extra duties” to ensure the safety of those in the office.

“We now have to clean the office ourselves, with a schedule prepared on cleaning duties each day. This is because we don’t allow outsiders, including cleaners, to enter the premises,” she said.

Staff are also required to wear a face mask, take their temperature twice a day and use hand sanitisers, including before scanning their fingerprints to enter office.

Haireez Azeem Azizi, 29, a photographer for a commercial advertising company, said he had mixed feelings when Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that most companies would be allowed to operate.

“Yes, I was excited to be able to return to work. But I think the biggest concern among most Malaysians is that we have not won our battle with the pandemic yet.”

Haireez said his job required him to interact with clients, and with the pandemic in mind, he has to maintain his interaction at a safe distance.

Mixed feelings as many return to work