Mixed marriage couple raise family on multi-culturalism

PETALING JAYA: Despite their cultural differences, a Chinese-Malaysian husband and his Indonesian wife have raised three children to value and practise both ethnic cultures.

Zulkarnain Tan Abdullah, 56, who converted to Islam 26 years ago, and his family of five celebrate Chinese New Year (CNY) and other Chinese cultural festivities, while practising Islam.

“This year’s celebration will be even more special as our major house renovation was completed just two weeks before the fasting month.

“For Hari Raya, we will have a simple celebration and feast on delicacies such as nasi himpit and chicken rendang, as well as Chinese dishes like wonton noodles and dumplings in our newly styled home,” Zulkarnain said.

Speaking to theSun, the couple said they could not celebrate CNY fully this year because the house renovation was in progress.

Zulkarnain said their routine would usually begin two weeks before CNY, when his wife, Ninin Amiyanti Mujiono, 51, would prepare some CNY delicacies such as pineapple tarts and cookies for the whole family.

He would decorate the house weeks before CNY with lanterns at the entrance, paper cuttings, red packets pasted on the walls, and long stalks of pink cherry blossoms as the centrepiece of their living room.

Ninin Amiyanti said her husband would always get very excited decorating the house for CNY.

“If I do not stop him from buying too many CNY ornaments, the whole house would be covered with red decorations.”

Zulkarnain added that on the first day of CNY the family would go to the Malaysian Chinese Association CNY open house at Wisma MCA, Jalan Ampang.

He said the following day, all family members would gather at his maternal uncle’s house to celebrate together.

“We would come together for lunch and exchange red packets (ang pau). My wife would usually do the cooking.”

Ninin Amiyanti said lunch would often be a noodle dish that symbolises longevity and her signature dish of chicken rendang.

She said she sometimes served a rice dish with chicken curry.

“I did not have the opportunity to learn traditional Chinese dishes from my mother-in-law, especially those that are served during festivities since she passed away before our marriage.

“Only light dishes such as vegetarian spring rolls and sweet red bean porridge are served at the uncle’s house to accommodate our halal food needs.

“To be safe, they would let us bring halal food so that everybody can enjoy delicious food in the spirit of togetherness,” she said.

Ninin Amiyanti said apart from CNY, the family would celebrate the Winter Solstice festival by making tangyuan (glutinous rice balls cooked in a sweet, gingery soup).

“Cooking tangyuan on the day of Winter Solstice and celebrating CNY are traditions that my husband practised before we got married.

“As the children’s mother, I am simply preserving those traditions and teaching my children the values and meaning of celebrations, so that they could have special bonds with their extended families.”

The couple also send their children to Chinese primary schools and national secondary schools.

“Thus, the children can stay connected with their roots besides mastering multiple languages.”