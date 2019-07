SIBU: The cordial relationship among the people of various communities in Sarawak has given rise to inter-racial and inter-ethnic marriages and created a generation of hybrid population, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said mixed marriages among the various races in the state has become the norm for the people, which adds to Sarawak’s uniqueness, and can directly strengthen relationships and create unity, thus enriching the communities.

“A Chinese marrying a Malay, a Malay marrying a Chinese, a Chinese marrying a Dayak, an Iban marrying a Bidayuh and many more inter-racial marriages are common in Sarawak.

“And, as a result of the mixed marriages, we have this generation which I refer to as the Sarawak hybrids,“ he said at the Harmonious Night gala dinner organised by the Federation of 7 Clans Association here last night.

Abang Johari said the outside world is impressed with Sarawak’s uniqueness and unity as people of different cultural and religious backgrounds can come together as a family.

He said a high-ranking female officer from the peninsula came to see him three days ago and told him that she was very impressed by the racial unity in the state and even recommended that Sarawak be made a model state in terms of social harmony. — Bernama